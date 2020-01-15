Expand / Collapse search
Ex-Oklahoma Arby's manager gets prison for shooting and killing customer

Deionna Young, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter

Associated Press
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A former manager at an Oklahoma Arby's restaurant who was charged with fatally shooting a customer she said spit on her has been sentenced to two decades in prison.

Deionna Young, 26, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter Monday, the Tulsa World reported. Young will serve 20 years in prison, with the remaining five years of her 25-year sentence suspended, for killing Desean Tallent, according to court records.

Young, reported to police that Tallent, 25, cursed and spit on her, so she asked him to leave.

About an hour later, Tallent returned to the restaurant, police said, and Young followed him in her vehicle and shot into his car — hitting him in the upper torso. Tallent crashed into a Walmart and died later at a hospital.

Young's trial had been scheduled to begin with jury selection Monday.