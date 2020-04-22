Eventbrite cancels events over coronavirus social distancing concerns

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Event management and ticketing website Eventbrite is canceling gatherings that violate social distancing guidelines, according to a new report.

The San Francisco-based company that enables users to create, promote or browse through local events, said Tuesday it would be removing any public gatherings from its website that go against measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus after CNET showed the company a rally hosted on Eventbrite slated to protest lockdown orders.

"When we become aware of any events that may violate our guidelines, we investigate and take necessary action. We consider gatherings in areas where there is specific guidance from public officials around social distancing and shelter in place as a violation, so are actively working to unpublish this event," Eventbrite told CNET.

Eventbrite did not immediately return a Fox Business request for comment.

Groups are planning protests on social media via Facebook and Eventbrite as they organize throughout the United States to protest the stay-at-home orders. They want businesses and schools to reopen despite the potential to spread the nee coronavirus, which has caused theCOVID-19 pandemic.

And Eventbrite said it would also do its part to take down events that defy public health guidelines. Facebook , which also has event applications, has removed events for not taking social distancing measures seriously.

Eventbrite started limiting posts after CNET discovered a “Freedom Rally” scheduled in Ottawa, Canada, on May 2 calling the quarantine measures a “fake lockdown.”

There have been more than 825,306 recorded COVID-19 infections in the United States to date, and at least 45,075 deaths. The crackdown on gatherings that go against social distancing orders comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director warned Tuesday that a second wave of the coronavirus will be even more deadly as it is likely to continue to spread during the start of flu season.

Thousands of small businesses that host events via Eventbrite's platform, particularly event creators, promoters and venue owners, have been financially impacted by the pandemic with ongoing cancellations of live events. Now, some are pivoting to virtual models to stay afloat.

There has been a 300 percent increase on Eventbrite listings, and searches on the website for online events have increased nine times in March.

