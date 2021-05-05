'Real Housewives' star Erika Jayne lists Pasadena home for $13 million amid divorce, legal drama

Singer and "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne has listed her Pasadena, Calif., home.

The 49-year-old star is asking for an even $13 million.

The 10,277 square-foot property boasts four bedrooms, nine baths and a three-car garage, according to its online listing.

The home was built in 1982 by Myron Hubbard Hunt and has "a solid bronze front door" that opens up to "a dramatic walnut paneled gallery."

The grand living room contains a coffered ceiling, a large fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows. A pair of French doors leads to the home's outdoor property where "a veranda extends out to a series of fountains cascading down to the pool and the romantic chandelier-lit pavilion."

A walking path stretches around the property, connecting the "rose garden, grass lawns, wisteria covered pergolas and multiple patios and seating areas."

The indoor dining room also has floor-to-ceiling windows and a stone-faced fireplace. The room is also decorated with silk wallpaper.

Additionally, the home boasts a walnut-paneled library that contains two fireplaces – one on either side of the room.

The master bedroom has dual dressing areas, one of which has an adjoining bathroom with a "salon area and a glamorous bathtub enveloped in red silk walls." The second dressing area has a bathroom as well, with wood paneling, marble detailing and stained glass in the shower.

Two more bedrooms are on the home's opposite wing, which also contains "a small 'chapel', a second laundry room and an upstairs family room which could easily be converted to an additional bedroom."

Furthermore, there is a guest suite with a private entrance on the main level.

The property was purchased in 1980 before its construction for $1.3 million.

Jayne, the home's current owner, is in the midst of a divorce from her husband, high-powered attorney Thomas Girardi. The two have also been sued for alleged embezzlement and Girardi is also being sued by Wells Fargo for allegedly skipping out on rent payments.