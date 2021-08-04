Erika Jayne: How much is the 'Real Housewives' star worth after splitting from Tom Girardi?

It's no secret that Erika Jayne is facing her share of legal and financial woes.

The 50-year-old singer and reality star is in the midst of a divorce from her husband Tom Girardi, once a well-known high-power attorney in California.

Together, the two had amassed quite the fortune, which only makes the divorce even stickier – as do the other lawsuits that they're facing that include accusations of embezzling and investigations into bankruptcy claims.

Additionally, Girardi is now under a conservatorship overseen by his brother due to his failing health and a reported lack of understanding of his legal situation.

‘RHOBH’ STAR ERIKA JAYNE DOWNGRADES TO LA RENTAL AFTER DIVORCE

According to Celebrity Net Worth (CNW), Jayne is worth $5 million.

A good chunk of that money comes from Jayne's starring role on Bravo's hit reality program "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," which follows several women – many of them minor celebrities or celebrity-adjacent – in their lavish and luxurious adventures.

The exact salaries of the cast members are not shared publicly, but Editor Choice reports that the star makes $500,000. While the outlet reports a wide variety in salaries for the various cast members, the number aligns with Lisa Rinna's reported pay of $450,000 per season.

Having been on the show for six seasons now – season 11 is currently airing – Jayne could have earned as much as $3 million from the show alone.

'REAL HOUSEWIVES' STAR ERIKA JAYNE LISTS PASADENA HOME FOR $13 MILLION AMID DIVORCE, LEGAL DRAMA

However, her career extends beyond reality television and into music.

Perhaps her best-known song is "Roller Coaster," which hit number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart after its 2007 release.

In 2009, she released her first and only full-length album, "Pretty Mess." She has since released a number of singles, many of which have peaked at No. 1 on Billboard's dance club chart.

Outside of music, Jayne also occasionally acts, having small roles in shows like "Law & Order" and films such as "Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens."

In 2018, she had a four-episode stint on "The Young and the Restless" and most recently, she and her "Housewives" co-stars lent their voices to HBO Max's "The Prince" for a single episode.

Finally, her acting career has extended into Broadway, having played the lead role in "Chicago" for just over two months in 2010.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

While Jayne is responsible for making a pretty penny all by herself, it's a drop in the bucket compared to Girardi's claim that he's worth $264 million. The pair own a home together that is currently listed for $13 million, but it's been reported that if sold, proceeds will go toward paying off their debts.