Encore at Wynn Las Vegas changes hours due to low demand during coronavirus pandemic

Encore at Wynn Las Vegas is adjusting its operating hours as a result of low demand created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning Oct. 19, the resort’s hotel, casino, restaurants and amenities will close at noon on Mondays and reopen by 2 p.m. on Thursdays.

"The five-day/four-night schedule will continue indefinitely until consumer demand for Las Vegas increases," Wynn said.

Following the shift, hotel guests will be allowed to check-in beginning at 2 p.m. on Thursdays and check-out will be noon on Mondays.

The Poker Room at Encore will temporarily move to Wynn Las Vegas beginning Oct. 19 and operate seven days a week. It will be moved to the casino floor near the Wynn self-park garage.

However, all other amenities at Encore will operate under the revised business hours.

The shift in schedule comes just months after hotel-casinos in downtown and suburban Las Vegas reopened their doors following a prolonged closure to slow the spread of the virus. The move put Nevada’s nightlife at a near standstill.

However, the recent move by Wynn indicated that the recovery may take longer than expected.

