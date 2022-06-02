Elvis Presley's Graceland to celebrate 40th anniversary with new exhibit, keepsakes

Elvis Presley’s Graceland is preparing for its 40th anniversary.

The Tennessee-based estate that belonged to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll will celebrate its fourth decade as a museum on Tuesday, June 7, Graceland announced in a press release.

Live tours will take place throughout the mansion.

The first 1,000 visitors who stop by on the milestone anniversary will receive a commemorative poster that features flyer artwork used during Graceland’s 1982 opening.

The famous 23-room home, which is located on Elvis Presley Boulevard in Memphis, measures 17,552 square feet.

It sits on 13.8 acres of land.

Visitors who travel to Graceland for the museum’s 40th anniversary will get to see special archives at the venue’s new "Graceland, Welcome To My World" exhibit in the Elvis Presley’s Memphis entertainment complex, which measures more than 200,000 square feet.

The exhibit will feature photos, archival footage and personal artifacts, including costumes, instruments and cars.

New interviews with Priscilla Presley, Elvis' former wife, as well as with Graceland CEO Jack Soden, will be shown in honor of the museum’s 40th anniversary.

Elvis lived in Graceland from June 26, 1957, until his death on Aug. 16, 1977, according to the museum.

In 1981, Priscilla Presley and two executors decided to convert Graceland into a museum.

Their goal was to maintain the estate along with the legacy of Elvis.

At the time, the estate’s annual maintenance and tax fees reportedly cost the Presley family over $500,000.

When the museum was finally opened to the public on June 7, 1982, a ribbon-cutting ceremony took place.

Tickets were set at $5 each.

Current ticket options include the Elvis Experience Tour, $44 to $77 per person; the Elvis Presley's Memphis + Planes Tour, $27 to $48 per person; the Elvis Entourage VIP Tour ($128); and the Ultimate VIP Tour, $196 per person.

More than 22 million visitors from all over the world have stopped by the museum in its 40-year history, according to Graceland.

The estate is one of the most visited home tours in the U.S., Graceland also says.

In November 1991, Elvis Presley’s Graceland was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

In its press release, Graceland says it is inviting the millions of fans who have visited the home over the years to share photos of their experience on social media on June 7 — using the hashtag #Graceland40.