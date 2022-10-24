Elon Musk's Tesla drops after Model 3, Y price cuts in China

Tesla has cut the starting prices of its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in China.

Image 1 of 2

A Model 3 sedan in China now starts at 265,900 Chinese Yuan ($38,695), down from 279,900 yuan. Meanwhile, the Model Y sport utility vehicle now starts at 288,900 Yuan ($39,939), down from previous starting price of 316,900 yuan.

In March, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the electric vehicle maker and his aerospace company SpaceX were experiencing "significant" inflationary pressure in raw materials and logistics. Since then, Tesla has raised its car prices, citing inflation and global supply chain challenges.

TESLA WITH A MARKET CAP BIGGER THAN APPLE? ELON MUSK SAYS SO; EXPERTS WEIGH IN

The latest price hike comes after Musk warned during the company's third quarter earnings call last week that demand is "a little harder than it otherwise would be" due to a "recession of sorts" in China and Europe driven by a softening property market and energy prices, respectively.

"North America is in pretty good health," he added. "Although the Fed [Federal Reserve] is raising interest rates more than they should, but I think they'll eventually realize that and bring it back down again."

Despite the challenges, Musk said Tesla is "extremely confident of a great Q4 [fourth quarter]" and anticipates continued growth in its vehicle production sales and deliveries.

Image 1 of 2

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Tesla produced a total of 365,923 vehicles and delivered a total of 343,830 vehicles during the third quarter of 2022. The Model Y and 3 and accounted for 345,988 vehicles produced and 325,158 deliveries during the quarter.

According to China's Passenger Car Association, Tesla delivered 83,135 electric vehicles made in its Shanghai factory, surpassing previous quarterly records but trailing behind Chinese competitor BYD's nearly 95,000 units.

Tesla

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 207.91 -6.53 -3.05% BYDDY BYD CO. LTD. 46.532 -4.47 -8.76%

Tesla slid more than 7% at one point during Monday's trading session. Tesla stock is down approximately 48% year to date.