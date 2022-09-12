Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend auctioning off never-before-seen photos, memorabilia

Jennifer Gwynne, Elon Musk's college sweetheart, is auctioning off never before seen photos and memorabilia of the world's richest man through Boston-based RR Auction.

Gwynne and Musk began dating in the fall during the 1994-1995 school year when they both lived and worked as resident advisors in the Spruce Street portion of the University of Pennsylvania's Quadrangle dorm complex.

In 1995, after graduating from the University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Arts degree in physics and a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from the Wharton School, Musk migrated to Stanford University, where he was accepted into the school's Ph.D. program in materials science. He left after two days to join the Internet boom and launch his first startup.

Highlights from the auction include a birthday card to Gwynne signed by Musk himself and a 14-karat gold necklace with a small green emerald given to Gwynne as an early birthday gift. Both the card and the necklace were given to Gwynne when the couple went to visit Musk's mother in Toronto during the Christmas break of 1994.

"His mom had a number of these necklaces in a case in her bedroom, and Elon told me they were from his father's emerald mine in South Africa—he pulled one from the case," Gywnne said in a statement. "Because I had not gotten him anything as a Christmas gift (and I felt very guilty about that), he said we would consider the necklace an early birthday present for me. I wore the necklace for a number of years on and off, but it's mostly been in my jewelry box for the last ten years (always reminding me of Elon, of course)."

Included with the necklace are two original candid photos of Musk and Gwynne—one depicting them standing with Musk’s mother, Maye, during a visit to New York City (date-stamped to May 13, 1995), and the other of Musk and Gwynne posing with four other Resident Advisors before an end-of-the-year formal at the University of Pennsylvania in 1995.

In addition, the lot includes 18 candid photos of Musk. As of the time of publication, bidding on the items has ranged from as low as $121 and as high as $10,001.

Gwynne plans to use the proceeds from the auction, which will run through Sept. 14, to help pay for her stepson's college tuition.

She works as a global purchasing inventory analyst at McCesson, according to her LinkedIn profile.