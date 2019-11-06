Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Tesla

Elon Musk says Tesla electric truck to be unwrapped before Christmas

By FOXBusiness
close
Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano provides insight into Tesla's defense over Elon Musk's pay package.video

Tesla's board to defend Elon Musk's pay package

Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano provides insight into Tesla's defense over Elon Musk's pay package.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the company’s electric truck, Cybertruck, will be unveiled later this month.

Continue Reading Below

“Cybertruck unveil on Nov 21 in LA near SpaceX rocket factory,” Musk tweeted on Wednesday.

Musk has previously said the goal for the Cybertruck is to be "a better truck than an F-150, in terms of truck-like functionality, and be a better sports car than a [Porsche] 911.”

The Cybertruck will have a starting price tag of $49,000.

Tesla reported a surprise profit and record deliveries for the third quarter after losing money in 2018 and during the first two quarters of this year.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
TSLATESLA INC.316.67-0.55-0.17%

Shares have fallen 4.7 percent in 2019.

TESLA’S SURVIVAL FACING NEW $50 BILLION THREAT

Fox News' Gary Gastelu contributed to this report.