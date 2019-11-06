Elon Musk says Tesla electric truck to be unwrapped before Christmas

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the company’s electric truck, Cybertruck, will be unveiled later this month.

Continue Reading Below

“Cybertruck unveil on Nov 21 in LA near SpaceX rocket factory,” Musk tweeted on Wednesday.

Musk has previously said the goal for the Cybertruck is to be "a better truck than an F-150, in terms of truck-like functionality, and be a better sports car than a [Porsche] 911.”

The Cybertruck will have a starting price tag of $49,000.

Tesla reported a surprise profit and record deliveries for the third quarter after losing money in 2018 and during the first two quarters of this year.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 316.67 -0.55 -0.17%

Shares have fallen 4.7 percent in 2019.

TESLA’S SURVIVAL FACING NEW $50 BILLION THREAT

Fox News' Gary Gastelu contributed to this report.