Tesla

Elon Musk says Tesla’s solar panels will be sold in bundles with Powerwall

Integrated system 'enables 24/7 electricity security for your home'

Elon Musk said Tesla Solar Panels and its Solar Roof will only be sold as an integrated system with the Tesla Powerwall battery starting next week. 

The integrated system using Tesla's Powerwall. which stores energy and makes it available on demand, will enable a "seamless whole house backup during utility dropouts," Musk said. 

As a result, consumers would effectively become less reliant on utility companies. 

In a follow-up tweet, Musk explained that "solar power will feed exclusively to Powerwall" and that the Powerwall battery will interface between the utility meter and house's main breaker panel.

This system can protect a home from "the next power outage and keep your lights on, phone charged and no puddles under the fridge," according to Tesla's website.

Musk's post came just after Brett Winton, ARK Invest's director of research, claimed on Twitter that his Tesla solar system "hasn't generated a single watt-hour" since being installed in January.  

Winton tweeted that he was still "waiting for utility to approve the connection."  

Musk responded by saying that "utility permission is required for flowing electricity back to grid, but usually not if stored in our battery." 

This "enables 24/7 electricity security for your home," Musk added. 