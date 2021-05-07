Piscopo on Elon Musk ‘SNL’ debut: Cast complained because it 'went against what’s woke’

The controversy behind Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s "Saturday Night Live" debut all comes down to making money, according to actor and comedian Joe Piscopo.

"I think it just went against what was woke and that is making money," Piscopo told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto of Musk’s upcoming hosting gig on May 8. "So everybody’s got to settle down."

News of Musk’s appearance on the iconic sketch show stirred some strong reactions from some "SNL" cast members.

When Musk tweeted "Let's find out just how live ‘Saturday Night Live’ really is," cast member Bowen Yang responded on his Instagram story.

"What the f--- does this even mean," wrote the comedian.

Similarly, Andrew Dismukes wrote on Instagram, "Only CEO I wanna do sketch with is Cher-E Oteri," in reference to "SNL" alum Cheri Oteri.

While significantly less direct, star Aidy Bryant took a swipe at billionaires on Twitter by recently retweeting a message from Sen. Bernie Sanders claiming, "The 50 wealthiest people in America today own more wealth than the bottom half of our people."

"I can't understand why people are complaining," Piscopo said. "The cast is working and they're making pretty good money I think."

However, not everyone was upset, Pete Davidson and Michael Che were welcoming to Musk.

Piscopo, a former "SNL" alum himself, believes it’s a "great idea" and it exemplifies "the genius" of Lorne Michaels, the creator and executive producer of the show.

Piscopo predicted that the episode will easily be the "highest-rated show of the year."

