Elon Musk hits Met Gala red carpet with mom Maye, shares Twitter vision

Elon Musk has arrived at the 2022 Met Gala. The Tesla CEO brought his mom Maye as his date.

The 50-year-old world's richest man, who opted for a classic tux to the fashion event, also shared his vision for Twitter while on the red carpet.

"My goal would be to make Twitter as inclusive as possible," he told Vogue live stream host LaLa Anthony.

Musk added that he hopes people find the social media platform "interesting and entertaining and funny." He noted, "And that it makes their life better."

Last month, it was revealed that Musk is acquiring the social media platform for $44 billion.

In addition to making waves about Twitter, Musk has been name-dropped in the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp defamation trial. Musk was set to testify in the case, but it was revealed on Wednesday via Musk’s attorney, Alex Spiro, that he will not take the stand despite being listed as a witness. Further details into why were not released.

The 2022 Met Gala returned this year following a brief hiatus due to the coronavirus . Guests attending part two of September's event have been told the theme is "Gilded Glamour and White Tie."

The theme has gotten some mixed reactions. Many thought it ironic considering the current state of the American economy.

The U.S. economy shrank at a 1.4% annual rate last quarter despite solid spending by consumers and businesses.

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz and Julius Young contributed to this report.