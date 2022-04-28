Expand / Collapse search
US economy shrank 1.4% at beginning of 2022, marking worst quarter in 2 years

Economists expected the economy to expand by 1.1%, a marked slowdown from 2021

Morgan Creek Capital Management Mark Yusko discusses Federal Reserve’s response to inflation.

The U.S. economy cooled markedly in the first three months of the year, as snarled supply chains, record-high inflation and labor shortages weighed on growth and slowed the pandemic recovery.

Gross domestic product, the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy, shrank by 1.4% on an annualized basis in the three-month period from January through March, the Commerce Department said in its first reading of the data on Thursday. 

Refinitiv economists expected the report to show the economy had expanded by 1.1%.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.