Elon Musk considers interview with Jordan Peterson

Telsa founder and CEO Elon Musk is weighing an interview with conservative clinical psychologist and cultural commentator Jordan Peterson.

Peterson, who teaches at the University of Toronto and hosts the popular "Jordan B. Peterson Podcast," asked Musk directly on Twitter to join him for an interview on YouTube.

"What would you like to talk about?" Musk replied.

The SpaceX CEO then responded to a comment from a fan explaining that Peterson is "obsessed with meaning, morals, religion, psychology and history," to which Musk replied, "We could talk about Life, the Universe and Everything," referencing a book by Douglas Adams.

"Looking forward to it," Peterson said.

Musk has a popular online presence with nearly 50 million Twitter followers and appeared on the "Joe Rogan Show" in 2018, which made headlines after the billionaire smoked weed during the hours-long" interview.

While Musk's political preferences have been difficult for fans and critics to nail down, Peterson has been criticized for his traditional cultural and Catholic values.

In November, Penguin Random House Canada employees were apparently distraught over the publisher's decision to release Peterson's latest book, "Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life" -- a sequel to "12 Rules for Life," according to Vice.

One person who attended an internal town hall at PRHC discussing concerns over the book told the outlet that Peterson is "an icon of hate speech and transphobia," as well as "white supremacy."

PRHC told Vice in a statement that it remained "committed to publishing a range of voices and viewpoints."