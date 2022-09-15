Elon Musk ex-girlfriend photos, memorabilia sell for $165K

A collection of never-before-seen photos and memorabilia from billionaire Elon Musk's college sweetheart Jennifer Gwynne have sold for a combined total of $165,265, according to Boston-based RR Auction.

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX dated Gwynne in the fall of the 1994 school year when they both lived and worked as resident advisors at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

Image 1 of 3

In 1995, after graduating from Penn with a Bachelor of Arts degree in physics and a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from the Wharton School, Musk migrated to Stanford University, where he was accepted into the school's Ph.D. program in materials science. He left after two days to join the Internet boom and launch his first startup.

TWITTER SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO APPROVE ELON MUSK'S $44B ACQUISITION

Highlights from the sale included a 14-karat gold necklace with a small green emerald that Musk gave to Gwynne as birthday gift in late 1994 and a signed birthday card, which sold for $51,008 and $16,643, respectively.

Image 1 of 3

Included with the necklace were two candid photos which depict the couple standing with Elon's mother, Maye Musk, during a visit to New York City and four other resident advisors before an end-of-the-year formal at the University of Pennsylvania in 1995.

Image 1 of 2

Additional candid photos of Musk included in the lot sold for as low as $1,155 to as high as $21,889.

Image 1 of 15

"Elon Musk is one of the most successful entrepreneurs of the 21st century," RR Auction executive vice president Bobby Livingston said in a statement."There is very little Musk-related material that has come up for auction, and we will no doubt be seeing more soon with the success of this sale."

"We are always thrilled and honored when one of our auctions can impact the lives of our consignors as this sale has done," he added.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

On Wednesday, Musk changed his Twitter profile picture to one of the photos included in the auction.

Gwynne will use the proceeds from the auction to help pay for her stepson's college tuition.