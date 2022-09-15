Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk

Elon Musk ex-girlfriend photos, memorabilia sell for $165K

Highlights include a 14-karat gold necklace with a small green emerald, signed birthday card

A collection of never-before-seen photos and memorabilia from billionaire Elon Musk's college sweetheart Jennifer Gwynne have sold for a combined total of $165,265, according to Boston-based RR Auction.

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX dated Gwynne in the fall of the 1994 school year when they both lived and worked as resident advisors at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

Elon Musk seated on a bench with his girlfriend, Jennifer Gwynne, on the University of Pennsylvania campus in 1995 (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Gwynne / RR Auction)

In 1995, after graduating from Penn with a Bachelor of Arts degree in physics and a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from the Wharton School, Musk migrated to Stanford University, where he was accepted into the school's Ph.D. program in materials science. He left after two days to join the Internet boom and launch his first startup.

Highlights from the sale included a 14-karat gold necklace with a small green emerald that Musk gave to Gwynne as birthday gift in late 1994 and a signed birthday card, which sold for $51,008 and $16,643, respectively. 

A 14-karat gold necklace with a small green emerald that Elon Musk presented as a birthday gift to Jennifer Gwynne in late 1994. (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Gwynne / RR Auction)

Included with the necklace were two candid photos which depict the couple standing with Elon's mother, Maye Musk, during a visit to New York City and four other resident advisors before an end-of-the-year formal at the University of Pennsylvania in 1995.

Jennifer Gwynne and Elon Musk stand with Maye Musk during a visit to New York City on May 13, 1995. (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Gwynne / RR Auction)

Additional candid photos of Musk included in the lot sold for as low as $1,155 to as high as $21,889. 

Elon Musk as a 23-year-old senior at the University of Pennsylvania in 1994, showing him happily wearing a Judge Dredd t-shirt in a fourth-floor study hall in one of the Quad towers. (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Gwynne / RR Auction)

"Elon Musk is one of the most successful entrepreneurs of the 21st century," RR Auction executive vice president Bobby Livingston said in a statement."There is very little Musk-related material that has come up for auction, and we will no doubt be seeing more soon with the success of this sale."

"We are always thrilled and honored when one of our auctions can impact the lives of our consignors as this sale has done," he added.

On Wednesday, Musk changed his Twitter profile picture to one of the photos included in the auction.

On Wednesday, Musk changed his Twitter profile picture to one of the photos included in the auction. (Elon Musk via Twitter / Fox News)

Gwynne will use the proceeds from the auction to help pay for her stepson's college tuition