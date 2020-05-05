Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk

Elon Musk confirms birth of baby with Grimes

Musk has five sons from his previous marriage to author Justine Wilson

Fox Business Flash top headlines for May 4

Elon Musk is a daddy once again.

Musk's girlfriend Grimes, welcomed her first child, according to the New York Post's Page Six.

Musk tweeted on Monday night that “Mom and baby all good.

That announcement came in a reply to a question about the baby in replies to a tweet from Clean Technica about EPA testing for the Tesla Model S.

The head of Tesla and Space X shared no other details.

TESLA'S STOCK PRICE IS TOO HIGH: ELON MUSK

The music artist Grimes, 32, confirmed that Musk was the father in a Rolling Stone interview in March.

Musk has five sons from his previous marriage to author Justine Wilson.