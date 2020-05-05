Elon Musk confirms birth of baby with Grimes

Elon Musk is a daddy once again.

Continue Reading Below

Musk's girlfriend Grimes, welcomed her first child, according to the New York Post's Page Six.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Musk tweeted on Monday night that “Mom and baby all good.

That announcement came in a reply to a question about the baby in replies to a tweet from Clean Technica about EPA testing for the Tesla Model S.

The head of Tesla and Space X shared no other details.

TESLA'S STOCK PRICE IS TOO HIGH: ELON MUSK

The music artist Grimes, 32, confirmed that Musk was the father in a Rolling Stone interview in March.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Musk has five sons from his previous marriage to author Justine Wilson.