Electric Polestars join Teslas in Hertz rental fleet

Hertz is going to have to make some room at its charging stations.

Polestar has started delivering the first ot 65,000 electric vehicles it is set to supply to the rental car company.

Hertz already offers the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y at several locations and has committed to buying 100,000 cars from the automaker.

The first of the Volvo-owned Polestars are Polestar 2 sedans that are similar in size to the Model 3.

They offer a range of 270 miles per charge, compared to the 260 miles of range the Model 3s in Hertz' fleet are rated for.

A Polestar 3 SUV will be added after the model debuts later this year.

Rental rates for the Polestars haven't been announced, but the Teslas typically run from $100 to $200 daily in the U.S., depending on the day and location.

The Polestar brand launched in 2020 and it sold over 29,000 vehicles globally last year.

It expects to more than double that in 2022 as it works toward increasing its volume to a 290,000 vehicle annual output by 2025.