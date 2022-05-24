The electric Cadillac Lyriq is sold out for 2023

Cadillac's newest model was gone in a flash.

The order book for the all-electric Lyriq SUV opened on May 19 and closed the same day.

A Cadillac spokeswoman told FOX Business that the entire 2023 model year was spoken for within hours and that there is now a waitlist for potential additional production or 2024 cars.

The exact number of orders hasn't been revealed, but Cadillac president Rory Harvy told FOX Business in March that the automaker was aiming to build around 20,000 this year, up from the original target of 3,200, due to strong demand.

The Lyriq has a starting price of $62,990 for the rear-wheel-drive models available for 2023, which have 340 hp and an EPA rated range of 312 miles per charge. An all-wheel-drive version with 500 hp and a yet to be announced range will be added in 2024 at a projected price of $64,990.

The Lyriq's sell-out is the second for a GM electric model this year, following the GMC Hummer EV.

GMC is only expected to build around 1,200 of the $112,595 Hummer EVs through the end of 2022 as it ramps up production for next year.