Edward Norton to be deposed in deadly movie set fire

The star of the movie "Motherless Brooklyn" will be deposed over the deadly fire that took place in March 2018.

Actor Edward Norton will give his account of what happened in a February deposition, according to the New York Post, citing court papers.

Norton was shooting the movie at 773 St. Nicholas Ave. in Harlem when a blaze erupted.

FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson lost his life in the fire.

Davidson’s widow, Eileen, and five displaced tenants sued production company Class 5, Inc., as well as the building’s landlord, claiming negligence.

Norton was present the night of the fire.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs declined to comment. Lawyers for Class 5 and a representative for Norton did not immediately return requests to the Post for comment.