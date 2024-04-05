Earthquake outside NYC triggers ground stop at major airports

The Federal Aviation Administration temporarily grounded all flights on Friday at Newark and John F. Kennedy International Airports in the tri-state area following a 4.8 magnitude earthquake that struck New Jersey.

There were no immediate reports of damage following the tremor, which was felt across the Northeast and centered around Whitehouse Station in New Jersey.

The FAA said in an advisory that "customers can expect possible arrival holding into the Newark, LaGuardia, JFK and Teterboro Airports due to earthquake."

"Holding is expected until 1600 with delays of 30-45 minutes," it added, before later lifting the ground stop at JFK. The Newark ground stop, as of midday Friday, remained in effect.

EARTHQUAKE STRIKES NEW JERSEY, SHAKING BUILDINGS IN SURROUNDING STATES

The earthquake measured at least 4.8 magnitude, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The measurement may change as the earthquake is investigated.

"My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said on X.

"Our region just experienced an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.7, with an epicenter near Readington in Hunterdon County," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy also said in a statement. "We have activated our State Emergency Operations Center. Please do not call 911 unless you have an actual emergency."

New Jersey Transit said "Rail service system-wide is subject to up to 20-minute delays in both directions due to bridge inspections following an earlier earthquake."

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on X that "The President has been briefed on the earthquake, which had an epicenter in New Jersey, and he is in touch with his team who are monitoring potential impacts.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"The White House is in touch with federal, state, and local officials as we learn more," she added.

FOX Business' Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.