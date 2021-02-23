Dunkin’ adds new matcha menu items as the green tea powder gains popularity in US

Dunkin’s new menu additions are showing matcha love to the trendy tea powder.

In a press release, the quick-service chain announced it is going to start selling matcha topped doughnuts and blueberry matcha lattes nationwide starting on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

The menu items come a full year after Dunkin’ introduced its standard matcha latte to its loyal customers.

“Expanding our line of specialty drinks with Matcha Lattes last year created a whole new way to stay energized and refreshed at Dunkin’. This year, we’re featuring one of our most popular drink combinations alongside our new Matcha Topped Doughnut to give guests even more options for enjoying this bright and delicious flavor in a uniquely Dunkin’ way,” said the company’s Vice President of Marketing & Culinary Jill Nelson in a statement.

The blueberry matcha latte will be available as a hot, iced or frozen beverage that can be blended with dairy- or plant-based milk. Its key ingredients are matcha green tea powder and Dunkin’s signature blueberry flavoring.

Meanwhile, the matcha-topped doughnut is a glazed donut that has been sprinkled with matcha powder for an “enticing green tea flavor” that gives a “unique twist.”

Matcha-flavored beverages and treats have gained popularity in cafés, bakeries and restaurants throughout the U.S. in recent years.

Competitors like Starbucks, Jamba Juice and Peet's Coffee & Tea have all introduced matcha menu items to their customers.

The finely ground green powder has gotten so popular in the U.S., market research firm Grand View Research estimates the matcha market will grow to more than $5 billion by 2025.

That dollar amount is nearly double what Grand View Research valued the market in 2016, which was $2.62 billion, according to its forecast.

Matcha has long been popular in East Asia. Historic records show the frothy green tea dates back to China’s Tang dynasty (618 to 907 A.D.).

The tea later made its way to Japan, where it became integral to tea ceremonies.