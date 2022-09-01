Expand / Collapse search
Dunkin’ offering free coffee to teachers all day, September 1, to honor start of school year

The coffee chain is showing its teacher appreciation this back-to-school season

Dunkin’ is keeping America’s teachers caffeinated for the new school year.

The coffee chain is offering a free medium-sized hot or iced coffee to educators on Sept. 1, 2022, to kick off the return to the classroom for a new school year.

In a news release, Dunkin’ wrote that the freebie is in "celebration of teachers and all they do for their students and communities."

"Who’s more deserving of a coffee break?" the post reads

dunkin donuts drive thru

A view of a Dunkin' Donuts drive through sign on August 14, 2020 in Ventnor City, New Jersey.  ((Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

"We’re proud to recognize educators for their passion and dedication … with a coffee on us at the start of a new school year."

Teachers have been reacting with gratitude to the free pick-me-up, many taking to Twitter to give thanks.

The promotion follows Dunkin’s anticipated return of fall-favorite flavors like pumpkin swirl in any coffee. 

dunkin in spain

Customers are seen at the American multinational coffee and snack chain Dunkin' Donuts shop in Spain. (Xavi Lopez/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The offer is available at participating Dunkin’ locations nationwide and is limited to one per customer.

Cold brew and nitro cold brew products are excluded.