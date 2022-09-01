Dunkin’ offering free coffee to teachers all day, September 1, to honor start of school year

Dunkin’ is keeping America’s teachers caffeinated for the new school year.

The coffee chain is offering a free medium-sized hot or iced coffee to educators on Sept. 1, 2022, to kick off the return to the classroom for a new school year.

In a news release, Dunkin’ wrote that the freebie is in "celebration of teachers and all they do for their students and communities."

"Who’s more deserving of a coffee break?" the post reads.

"We’re proud to recognize educators for their passion and dedication … with a coffee on us at the start of a new school year."

Teachers have been reacting with gratitude to the free pick-me-up, many taking to Twitter to give thanks.

The promotion follows Dunkin’s anticipated return of fall-favorite flavors like pumpkin swirl in any coffee.

The offer is available at participating Dunkin’ locations nationwide and is limited to one per customer.

Cold brew and nitro cold brew products are excluded.