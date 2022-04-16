Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Coffee

New Jersey couple sues Dunkin’ after hot coffee severely burns husband

The pair are seeking unspecified damages. Dunkin’ Donuts didn’t return a message

close
Paul Brown on expanding Inspire Brands video

Inspire Brands CEO on acquiring Dunkin' amid coronavirus pandemic

Paul Brown on expanding Inspire Brands

America might run on Dunkin’ but a New Jersey man and his wife are racing to court after he was allegedly burned by a hot cup of coffee from the java joint.

Evan Arlington and Stephanie Arlington-Macias bought two cups of coffee and an iced coffee from a Totowa Dunkin’ Donuts on Aug. 25, 2021, according to an April 4 lawsuit they filed in Passaic County.

TEXAS WOMAN SUES STARBUCKS CLAIMING SPILLED COFFEE CAUSED BURNS

A Dunkin' Donuts coffee and donut with sprinkles

Arlington suffered second- and third-degree burns after the coffee spilled in his lap at the drive-thru, said the couple’s attorney, William Gold.

Arlington had medical bills, while Arlington-Macias, 37, suffered "a loss of her husband’s aid, comfort, conjugal fellowship and consortium," they claim in the legal filing.

The pair are seeking unspecified damages. Dunkin’ Donuts didn’t return a message.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Scalding hot coffee first brought major headlines in 1992, when then 79-year-old Stella Liebeck won $2.7 million from McDonald’s after suffering third-degree burns from a scorching hot beverage spilled in her lap.