Dua Lipa rocks groovy two-piece causing it to sell out online

The groovy crochet bikini that pop star Dua Lipa rocked on Instagram on Tuesday is now completely sold out online.

The two-piece bikini, designed by GCDS, featured a flower and a marijuana leaf on the triangle top and a rainbow on the bottoms. The swimsuit is made completely out of crocheted cotton, besides the yellow Lycra strings, according to the brand's website.

The groovy bikini is exclusively available online for $279 but has been sold out since Dua Lipa shared six photos of herself posing in the swimsuit.

"Find urself a girl who puts the same amount of trust in u that Dua does in bikini strings," a fan wrote in the pop star's comments.

DUA LIPA FLAUNTS BIKINI BODY IN GROOVY TWO-PIECE

Meanwhile, model Maya Stepper wrote, "This bikini is iconic."

It is unclear if the bikini will be restocked after the sudden demand.

This isn't the first time the "Levitating" singer has posed in bikinis made my GCDS. Dua Lipa has shown off her body in a Care Bears collection swimsuit along with a paisley and plaid patchwork bikini.