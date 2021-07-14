Expand / Collapse search
Food and Drinks

Drizly reveals survey results for 'new normal' in post pandemic drinking habits

People who learned how to make homemade cocktails will likely continue to do so

Homemade cocktails are apparently sticking around.

During the pandemic and the resulting lockdowns, many people across the country had to make major adjustments to their habits. Now that everything is opening back up again, it turns out that some of these changes may be here to stay.

Especially when it comes to drinking.

Drizly, an app that allows users to order alcoholic drinks for delivery from nearby stores, recently released the results of a study on how Americans shop for and consume alcohol. In a press release, the company revealed that a "new normal" seems to be emerging after the lockdowns.

two men clinking glasses of whiskey drink alcohol beverage together at counter in the pub

Drizly, an app that allows users to order alcoholic drinks for delivery from nearby stores, recently released the results of a study on how Americans shop for and consume alcohol. (iStock)

The company based its findings on a survey of 1,000 Americans. The participants were reportedly not pulled from Drizly’s customer base.

CEO of Drizly Cory Rellas said, "Our study revealed that the pandemic has changed how we consume and purchase alcohol in some fundamental ways, along with interesting dynamics among hard seltzers and ready-to-drink cocktails, two segments that are reshaping the industry. We also find Gen Z adults' penchant for considering ownership and sustainability in alcohol brand choices worth watching."

Some of the habits that consumers picked up and are likely to continue are having a drink while cooking and streaming content. Also, 68% responded that they would continue to mix homemade cocktails based on skills they learned during the lockdown.

The vast majority of respondents said that they would return to bars and restaurants. When it comes to buying alcohol for their homes, however, the majority also responded that they would continue to use online services to do so.