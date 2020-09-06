Expand / Collapse search
Disney warns guests of limited capacity at Downtown Disney over holiday weekend

Parking and pedestrian entries may be temporarily paused

Brace for crowds.

While the park itself may not be open, that doesn’t mean that all of Disneyland is going to be empty this holiday weekend. In fact, due to the new regulations, the park took to social media to remind guests that capacity in the areas that are open will still be limited.

The Disneyland Annual Passholder Twitter account posted about the expected crowds for Labor Day weekend. According to the posts, both parking and pedestrian entries may be temporarily halted in order to maintain lowered capacity levels.

The post stated, “We’re expecting increased interest to visit Downtown Disney this Labor Day weekend. Please allow extra time for your arrival. Due to limited capacity, we may need to pause parking and pedestrian entry. Guests with dining reservations will be accommodated during this time.”

While the Disneyland theme park remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the shopping and restaurant district reopened to guests in early July. As is the case with many businesses and locations, social distancing regulations have been implemented, which includes limiting the number of guests allowed in the area.

Fox Business recently reported that, according to a Disney exec, Disneyland is ready to reopen -- it’s just waiting on state and health officials to give the go-ahead.

Chairman of Disney’s parks, Josh D’Amaro, made the comments during a recent conversation with the CEO of the U.S. Travel Association trade group. D’Amaro added that new protocols have already been put in place.

"As soon as a date and those guidelines are set, I can tell you, we’re ready," he said. The date and guideline, meanwhile, would need to be set by California state officials.