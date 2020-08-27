Disneyland 'ready' to reopen when California allows, parks chief says

The happiest place on Earth is ready to get going.

Continue Reading Below

A Disney executive who recently spoke about the current state of Disneyland claims the park is ready to reopen — and the only thing the company is waiting on is for the state to give the go-ahead.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIS WALT DISNEY COMPANY 134.74 +2.56 +1.94%

Chairman of Disney’s parks, Josh D’Amaro, made the comments during a recent conversation with the CEO of the U.S. Travel Association trade group, USA Today reports. D’Amaro added that new protocols have already been put in place.

"As soon as a date and those guidelines are set, I can tell you, we’re ready," he said. The date and guideline, meanwhile, would need to be set by California state officials.

DISNEY WORLD, DISNEYLAND CAST MEMBERS COMPLAIN OF EXTENDED FURLOUGH ON TWITTER

The park was originally scheduled to reopen in mid-July, but that was postponed when the state saw a significant increase in coronavirus cases. California currently has more cases than any other state, per the CDC.

D'Amaro also discussed how reopening the parks can help revive other struggling aspects of the tourism industry, such as air travel and hotels.

“When we get these Disney parks up and running, the rest of the ecosystem starts to work as well," he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

While Disney World in Florida may have reopened in mid-July, things have yet to return to normal for the theme park.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON-THE-GO BY CLICKING HERE

FOX Business previously reported that Disney World released its schedule for the start of November, and it appears that the park will continue to run on limited hours. It’s still unclear if annual holiday events at the park will take place as scheduled.

Per the new schedule, the Magic Kingdom will open at 9 a.m. and close at 6 p.m, which is three hours earlier than it closed during the same time period in 2019. Epcot will open at 11 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Last November, Epcot was open from 9 a.m to 9 p.m. Hollywood Studios is also opening one hour later at 10 a.m. and closing two hours earlier at 7 p.m. Meanwhile, Animal Kingdom will be closing at 5 p.m., which is three hours earlier than last November.