Doritos launches 'Zero Gravity' chips in partnership with SpaceX, St. Jude Children's Hospital

Doritos is launching out-of-this-world chips, literally, alongside SpaceX's Polaris Dawn mission.



Frito-Lay announced in a release that they are making history with their new "limited-edition minis COOL RANCH® Zero Gravity Flavored Tortilla Chip," as it is the first time Doritos are going to space.



STARBUCKS UNVEILS PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE FALL MENU WITH NEW NON-DAIRY CUSTOMER FAVORITE



Doritos is also partnering with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in their endeavor, pledging to donate $500,000.

"With every new Doritos innovation, we hope to encourage snackers to pave new paths," said Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing at PepsiCo Foods North America.

"The Cool Ranch Zero Gravity chips embrace what it means to live life boldly by pioneering a creative way to raise awareness for such an important cause."



ELI LILLY'S ZEPBOUND REDUCES TYPE 2 DIABETES RISK, STUDY SHOWS



"The limitless possibilities of space inspired us to push the boundaries of what’s possible," said Chris Bellinger, Chief Creative Officer of PepsiCo Foods North America. "This mission is a testament to our commitment to delivering bold experiences and flavors, even in the most unexpected places."

St. Jude's shared its gratitude for Doritos' charity, saying "we are deeply grateful to Doritos for its generous support that inspires communities and consumers everywhere to unite for a bold cause: helping treat and defeat childhood cancer."

"Through this partnership, Doritos and the Polaris Dawn crew are being catalysts for change by helping St. Jude raise survival rates for more of the 400,000 kids around the world with cancer every year," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.



The Polaris Dawn mission is scheduled to launch no earlier than August 26.