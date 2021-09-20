DoorDash to offer alcohol delivery to over 100M customers worldwide

Over 100 million DoorDash customers worldwide will now be able to order beer, wine and spirits for delivery directly through the company's app.

A DoorDash spokesperson told FOX Business the feature will be available across 20 states – California, New York, Washington, Idaho, Arizona, Texas, Minnesota, Ohio, Illinois, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Virginia, Florida, Kentucky, Tennessee, Michigan, Iowa, Oregon, Missouri and Nebraska.

It will also be available in the District of Columbia, Canada and Australia.

Customers can simply toggle to the DoorDash app's Alcohol tab, where they will be able to choose from a wide selection of drinks from restaurants, local retailers, and grocery and convenience stores.

Additionally, the platform's DoubleDash feature will allow customers in select markets to bundle alcohol with certain meal orders from the company's restaurant partners for no additional delivery fee.

DoorDash will verify that customers are of legal drinking age by requiring them to upload a photo of their ID to the DoorDash app. Once uploaded, Dashers will see a blurred version of the ID showing only the customer's photo and birth date. ID verification will be conducted prior to checkout and during delivery.

DoorDash estimates the addition of direct alcohol delivery through its app could increase restaurants' and grocers' average order values by up to 30% and convenience stores by over 50%.

The move will also help the company further compete against Uber, which announced plans in February to acquire alcohol delivery service Drizly for $1.1 billion.

DoorDash previously allowed its national and local merchants to offer alcohol through DoorDash Drive, a white-label fulfillment service.

In addition to alcohol delivery, DoorDash has launched partnerships with Responsibility.org and Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) to promote alcohol responsibility and prevent underage drinking.