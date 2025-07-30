Expand / Collapse search
DoorDash driver's quick alert saves Blackstone employee from lobby shooter

Shane Tamura killed 4 people with M4 rifle at 345 Park Avenue building housing major firms

A Blackstone employee who was on their way to the lobby of the building to pick up food on Monday evening fled to safety after getting an alert from DoorDash.

The employee, who was working late, was heading down to the lobby when the delivery driver messaged her that there was a shooter in the lobby, according to The Wall Street Journal. The employee immediately rushed into a mother's room with several other colleagues to take shelter as the harrowing scene unfolded in the lobby of 345 Park Avenue. 

BLACKSTONE, NFL, RUDIN, KMPG CONSOLE EMPLOYEES AFTER DEADLY NYC SHOOTING

The gunman, identified as Shane Tamura, entered the lobby of the Midtown Manhattan office building, which houses global investment powerhouse Blackstone, the National Football league and global professional services firm KPMG, and proceeded to gun down four people with an M4 assault rifle. 

Fox Business reached out to DoorDash for comment. 

A DoorDash Inc. delivery bag

A DoorDash driver's alert helped a Blackstone employee escape as gunman Shane Tamura killed four people at 345 Park Avenue with an assault rifle on Monday evening. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Tamura, who has a history of mental illness, began his tirade in the lobby before proceeding to the 33rd floor by mistake, New York City Mayor Adams disclosed in interviews.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT 345 PARK AVENUE, BLACKSTONE AND RUBIN MANAGEMENT

Scene outside NFL building where the mass shooting took place in NYC

Police stop a visitor from entering 345 Park Avenue in New York City on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (Fox News Digital / Fox News)

Tamura, a high school football player at Granada Hills Charter in Granada Hills, California, indicated he was suffering from chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE, according to Mayor Adams and other reports, citing his suicide note left in the building. 

Blackstone employee, Wesley LePatner, who served as global head of Core+ Real Estate and the CEO of Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, was among the victims. Rudin Management, which owns 345 Park Avenue and a slew of other trophy buildings in New York, also lost an employee. The company declined to identify the employee. 

A New York City police officer, 36-year-old Didarul Islam, and a lobby security officer, Aland Etienne, were also killed. 

An NFL employee, who was leaving the office, was also hit and remains hospitalized. 

Shooting At Blackstone Headquarters In New York

New York Fire Department paramedics respond to the scene of a shooting at 345 Park Ave. in New York City on Monday, July 28, 2025. (Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Workers at the NFL, who operate out of the third floor, were told to work from home or take the day off, according to a memo from Commissioner Roger Goodell.