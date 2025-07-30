DoorDash driver's quick alert saves Blackstone employee from lobby shooter

A Blackstone employee who was on their way to the lobby of the building to pick up food on Monday evening fled to safety after getting an alert from DoorDash.

The employee, who was working late, was heading down to the lobby when the delivery driver messaged her that there was a shooter in the lobby, according to The Wall Street Journal. The employee immediately rushed into a mother's room with several other colleagues to take shelter as the harrowing scene unfolded in the lobby of 345 Park Avenue.

The gunman, identified as Shane Tamura, entered the lobby of the Midtown Manhattan office building, which houses global investment powerhouse Blackstone, the National Football league and global professional services firm KPMG, and proceeded to gun down four people with an M4 assault rifle.

Tamura, who has a history of mental illness, began his tirade in the lobby before proceeding to the 33rd floor by mistake, New York City Mayor Adams disclosed in interviews.

Tamura, a high school football player at Granada Hills Charter in Granada Hills, California, indicated he was suffering from chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE, according to Mayor Adams and other reports, citing his suicide note left in the building.

Blackstone employee, Wesley LePatner, who served as global head of Core+ Real Estate and the CEO of Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, was among the victims. Rudin Management, which owns 345 Park Avenue and a slew of other trophy buildings in New York, also lost an employee. The company declined to identify the employee.

A New York City police officer, 36-year-old Didarul Islam, and a lobby security officer, Aland Etienne, were also killed.

An NFL employee, who was leaving the office, was also hit and remains hospitalized.