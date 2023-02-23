DoorDash, Aldi expand nationwide grocery delivery to over 2,100 locations: 'Highly requested'

DoorDash and Aldi have inked a deal that will bring on-demand grocery delivery to consumers who live in one of the 38 states in which the discount supermarket chain operates.

The new partnership includes more than 2,100 Aldi locations, which is "nearly all Aldi locations" in the country, according to a press release issued by DoorDash on Thursday, Feb. 23.

"By partnering with DoorDash, we can conveniently bring our award-winning, fresh and affordable groceries to even more of our customers’ doors with the click of a button," said Scott Patton, vice president of national buying at Aldi, in a statement.

WHAT IS ALDI?

Patton continued, "Whether shopping for a weekly grocery haul or in need of a few extra ingredients for tonight’s dinner, our customers now have another way to shop ALDI for all their grocery needs."

Aldi customers who use the DoorDash app or website will be able to shop for grocery items from the comfort of their homes, including produce, meat, seafood, dairy, bread and an assortment of household essentials.

Customers will also have a chance to buy limited-time specialty products that the supermarket chain has labeled "Aldi Finds."

DoorDash’s press release claims that Aldi customers will be to find the "low prices they count on from Aldi" in its digital marketplaces.

DEMAND FOR GROCERY DELIVERY COOLS AS FOOD COSTS RISE

The on-demand delivery platform got its start in 2013 as a restaurant food delivery platform.

The company expanded its business to offer on-demand grocery delivery seven years later.

"Since launching grocery in 2020, ALDI has been one of our consumers’ most highly requested grocers," said Fuad Hannon, vice president of new verticals at DoorDash, in a statement.

"We’re thrilled to welcome the beloved ALDI brand to DoorDash," Hannon continued.

AMAZON AXES FREE GROCERY DELIVERY ON SOME PRIME ORDERS

"Our partnership with ALDI provides customers access to the retailer’s affordable staples and cult favorites with the speed and reliability of DoorDash."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Select Aldi locations will participate in DoorDash’s DashPass program, which is a subscription service that offers unlimited zero-dollar deliveries from thousands of restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide.

The participating Aldi locations will require orders to total $35 or more to be eligible for DashPass perks, according to DoorDash’s press release.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

DoorDash reports that it has more than 100,000 non-restaurant stores across its North American DoorDash Marketplace and DoorDash Drive platforms.