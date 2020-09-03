Trump Jr. rips Cuomo for blasting president: His 'level of incompetence' is why people are fleeing NYC

The "level of incompetence" in New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s response to the coronavirus drove people out of the state, said Donald Trump Jr. on Thursday.

“I think it is laughable when you [hear that from] Andrew Cuomo, who by any medical metric had the worst performance of the coronavirus. That’s before you get into him putting thousands of the elderly back into the nursing homes, when the only thing we knew about the coronavirus was that the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions were the people most susceptible to it,” Trump Jr. told FOX Business' Dagen McDowell on "Mornings with Maria."

Cuomo responded Wednesday night after President Trump threatened to pull federal funding from New York City ‒ as well as from Washington, D.C.; Seattle, and Portland, Ore. ‒ as part of an effort to target “anarchist jurisdictions.”

“He can’t have enough bodyguards to walk through New York City,” Cuomo said. “Forget bodyguards, he'd better have an army if he thinks he’s going to walk down the streets in New York.

“He is persona non grata in New York City, and I think he knows that and he'll never come back to New York because New Yorkers will never forget how gratuitously mean he has been,” Cuomo added.

Both Cuomo and Trump are natives of the Queens borough of New York City. Cuomo reportedly later clarified he was not threatening the president but rather expressing how disliked he believes Trump is by New Yorkers, according to Politico.

Trump has repeatedly gone after “Democrat cities,” blaming their leadership for the rise of the Black Lives Matter protests that have erupted across the nation since the death of George Floyd on May 25 while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Trump Jr. said Cuomo’s “level of incompetence” in handling the coronavirus pandemic is “exactly why people are fleeing.”

“The level of incompetence from this governor — he is literally number 50 out of 50 states. By any bad metric in his response to the coronavirus. But, because he’ll give nice quotes like that to a mainstream media that hate Donald Trump, they are going to give him air time and pretend as though he had success.”

