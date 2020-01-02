Domino's rips de Blasio criticism of $30 New Year's pizza

Domino's pulled no punches in responding to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's criticism of the chain's prices in the Times Square area on New Year's Eve.

A delivery man for a Manhattan Domino's was spotted running $30 pies to revelers, and De Blasio claimed the chain was "exploiting" consumers and suggested they visit "local" joints.

"Every store in [New York City] is owned by a local resident," a Domino's spokesperson told FOX Business on Thursday. "Every employee is a local New York resident. Those stores provide jobs to thousands of his fellow citizens. With his comments, the mayor is suggesting that New Yorkers who own or work at a franchise are 'lesser than' those who don't."

De Blasio faced instant blowback for the tweet.

"Jacking up your prices on people trying to celebrate the holidays?" De Blasio wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. "Classy, Domino's. To the thousands who came to Times Square last night to ring in 2020, I'm sorry this corporate chain exploited you — stick it to them by patronizing one of our fantastic LOCAL pizzerias."

An estimated 1 million people gather in Times Square every year to see the ball drop and usher in the new year.

