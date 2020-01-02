Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

Domino's rips de Blasio criticism of $30 New Year's pizza

De Blasio faced instant blowback for saying that Domino's exploited customers

By FOXBusiness
close
From grapes to donuts to noodles, Fresco by Scotto owner Anthony J. Scotto stops by 'Fox &amp; Friends' with global food traditions to ring in 2020.video

New Year's Eve food traditions from around the world

From grapes to donuts to noodles, Fresco by Scotto owner Anthony J. Scotto stops by 'Fox & Friends' with global food traditions to ring in 2020.

Domino's pulled no punches in responding to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's criticism of the chain's prices in the Times Square area on New Year's Eve.

Continue Reading Below

A delivery man for a Manhattan Domino's was spotted running $30 pies to revelers, and De Blasio claimed the chain was "exploiting" consumers and suggested they visit "local" joints.

"Every store in [New York City] is owned by a local resident," a Domino's spokesperson told FOX Business on Thursday. "Every employee is a local New York resident. Those stores provide jobs to thousands of his fellow citizens. With his comments, the mayor is suggesting that New Yorkers who own or work at a franchise are 'lesser than' those who don't."

NEW YEAR'S REVELERS CELEBRATE SECOND COMING OF THE ROARING TWENTIES, GATSBY-STYLE

De Blasio faced instant blowback for the tweet.

"Jacking up your prices on people trying to celebrate the holidays?" De Blasio wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. "Classy, Domino's. To the thousands who came to Times Square last night to ring in 2020, I'm sorry this corporate chain exploited you — stick it to them by patronizing one of our fantastic LOCAL pizzerias."

An estimated 1 million people gather in Times Square every year to see the ball drop and usher in the new year.

People celebrate the New Year in Times Square in New York, early Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS