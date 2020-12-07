Domino's giving out free access to movie, TV streaming with online pizza ordering

Domino’s is getting in on the streaming wars.

The pizza chain is giving its online customers free access to EPIX NOW, a streaming service with thousands of movies and TV series, for 30 days when they order between now and April 11.

Customers who place a pizza order online can claim their 30-day freebie on EPIX NOW by clicking through the link on their order confirmation page, Domino’s Tracker page, or via the order confirmation email. When the 30 days of free movies and TV is up, customers can opt to subscribe to the service if they wish. There’s no pressure either way – customers don’t have to put a credit card down to qualify, so they won’t automatically be enrolled and on the hook to pay the $5.99 monthly fee.

“For 30 days, customers will have unlimited access to movies such as ‘Creed II’ or ‘Sonic the Hedgehog,’ as well as our growing slate of acclaimed original series. Plus, our service is commercial-free, so your movie night won’t be interrupted with ads,” Michael Wright, president of EPIX said in a statement.

Comfort foods like pizza, frozen meals and pantry staples have been king amid the pandemic, and so have entertainment streaming services, which have helped to provide an escape from the dismal news cycle for viewers. And more consumers are willing to pay more for entertainment while spending more time at home. Nielsen data provided by Domino's reported that 25% of consumers added a streaming service during the second quarter of 2020.

Indeed, other data from Nielsen found that professionals who have the luxury to work remotely during COVID-19 are consuming around two hours and 10 minutes more each week of TV – that’s 26 more minutes per day than they did pre-pandemic. And more screen time is cutting into the workday, with 65% saying they watched or streamed a video during work breaks and 50% admitting they watched while working.