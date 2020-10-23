Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Retail

Dollar General pays employees the least among 25 retailers, according to UBS report

Employees at Dollar General reportedly get paid $9.68 per hour

close
Gibbs Wealth Management President Erin Gibbs and Surevest CEO Rob Luna break down September retail numbers. video

What do latest retail numbers mean for economy, markets?

Gibbs Wealth Management President Erin Gibbs and Surevest CEO Rob Luna break down September retail numbers.

Dollar General pays its employees the least when compared with many other major U.S. retailers, a new report suggests.

Continue Reading Below

Workers at the discount retailer are among the lowest-paid employees in the retail industry despite the company's financial gains during COVID-19, a new report from investment bank UBS that analyzed employee-reported salaries on PayScale.

A new report by investment bank UBS found that Dollar General employees made $9.68 an hour. 

Employees at Dollar General reportedly make $9.68 an hour, and other discount competitors pay around the same, with Dollar Tree reportedly paying $10 an hour and Dollar King paying $10.11.

To compare, Costco pays workers as much as $17.60; Walmart pays $13.08 an hour; and Target pays its employees $13.21, the report says. However, Target announced earlier this year it was raising its minimum wage to $15.

DOLLAR GENERAL TO OPEN STORES AIMED AT WEALTHIER SHOPPERS

Dollar General experienced major sales growth during the pandemic as families relied on discount essentials like paper towels, disinfecting wipes and shelf-stable food items. The Tennessee-based company’s sales soared 19% in the most recent quarter, the Wall Street Journal reported 

JOB GROWTH IN RESTAURANT INDUSTRY SLOWED 'SIGNIFICANTLY' IN 32 STATES LAST MONTH

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
DGDOLLAR GENERAL215.44+1.12+0.52%

Dollar General did not immediately return a FOX Business request for comment.