Dollar General pays employees the least among 25 retailers, according to UBS report

Dollar General pays its employees the least when compared with many other major U.S. retailers, a new report suggests.

Workers at the discount retailer are among the lowest-paid employees in the retail industry despite the company's financial gains during COVID-19, a new report from investment bank UBS that analyzed employee-reported salaries on PayScale.

Employees at Dollar General reportedly make $9.68 an hour, and other discount competitors pay around the same, with Dollar Tree reportedly paying $10 an hour and Dollar King paying $10.11.

To compare, Costco pays workers as much as $17.60; Walmart pays $13.08 an hour; and Target pays its employees $13.21, the report says. However, Target announced earlier this year it was raising its minimum wage to $15.

Dollar General experienced major sales growth during the pandemic as families relied on discount essentials like paper towels, disinfecting wipes and shelf-stable food items. The Tennessee-based company’s sales soared 19% in the most recent quarter, the Wall Street Journal reported

Dollar General did not immediately return a FOX Business request for comment.