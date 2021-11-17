Dog that inherited $500M fortune selling mansion once owned by Madonna

Despite the owner, this isn’t a dog house.

A dog living in Florida is preparing to sell a Miami mansion that was once owned by Madonna. This particular animal is the descendant of a beloved pet that inherited the vast fortune of its owner. Since then, the money has passed down the bloodline, although it is managed by a series of handlers (since even very smart dogs can’t comprehend human finances).

Gunther VI is the great-grandson of Gunter III, the pet of German countess Karlotta Liebenstein, the Associated Press reports. When she died in 1992, she left her fortune to Gunther III. The money has since been handled by a group of handlers that ensure that the Gunther bloodline continues to live a lavish lifestyle.

The money was used to buy a mansion in Florida that had once been owned by Madonna. Now, Gunther VI is preparing to sell it for $31.75 million. The house is technically just a vacation home and Gunther’s main home is in Tuscany.

The real estate listing for the 1.2-acre waterfront property is being managed by husband and wife team Ruthie and Ethan Assouline.

Ruthie told the AP, "He lives in Madonna’s former master bedroom. He literally sleeps overlooking the most magnificent view in an Italian custom bed in the former bedroom of the greatest pop star in the world."

She also explained her initial reaction when she found out about the listing.

"When it was explained that this house was bought by this German shepherd, I was like, ‘What are you talking about? I’m not following you,’" she said.

Gunther’s trust is worth a reported $500 million.