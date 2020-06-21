DL Hughley tests positive for coronavirus after onstage collapse

Comedian and media personality D.L. Hughley shared he has tested positive for coronavirus a day after he fainted onstage during a live show in Nashville, Tennessee.

The star shared news of his diagnosis directly with fans on Twitter Saturday evening.

Hughley, 57, was taken St. Thomas National Hospital where he treated for extreme exhaustion, dehydration and eventually discovered he had coronavirus despite not showing symptoms before his performance.

"I tested positive for COVID-19, which blew me away. I was what they call asymptomatic," he explained in a video. "I didn't have any symptoms, the classic symptoms I didn't have. I didn't have flu-like symptoms, I didn't have shortness of breath, I didn't have difficulty breathing, I didn't have a cough, I didn't have a low-grade fever – I still don't have a fever."

He added that he didn't lose his sense of smell or taste. The only thing that signaled Hughley's health had been challenged was the fact that he "lost consciousness."

Hughley continued his point by warning fans that if they pass out, they might need to get tested for the respiratory infection. Moreover, he shared that he will be quarantine himself in his Nashville hotel room for 14 days.

On Friday, the comedian was performing for a sold-out crowd at the Zanies Comedy Club in Nashville. At around 11 p.m. is Hughley's speech became labored, according to a report from TMZ. A video recorded by an audience member showed Hughley pass out while he was sitting on a stool and attempted to deliver a joke.

The comedian's manager rushed to break Hughley's fall. Two additional figures appeared to help carry Hughley off the stage.

TMZ reported that the crowd was not given an explanation and that Hughley was immediately taken to the hospital.