New Orleans’ Dixie Beer will change its name, owner Gayle Benson says

Dixie Beer, from a famous New Orleans brewery with the same name, announced the company would be changing its name and the name of all its products.

Dixie Brewery owner Gayle Benson -- who also owns the NFL’s New Orleans Saints and the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans -- said in a statement Friday the brewery is working to find a new name in order to make “our home more united, strong and resilient for future generations.”

“With inclusive input from all of our community stakeholders, we are preparing to change the name of our brewery and products that carry the Dixie brand and these conversations will determine what brand will best represent our culture and community,” Benson wrote.

In the announcement, Benson explained that the brewery is responding to the “critical conversations about racism and systemic social issues” that are happening across the country.

“We and our partners are committed to once again engaging in conversations with our neighbors, leaders and others to ensure that our brewery continues to be a business and brand our entire community feels represents them well and that they are proud to have as part of our culture,” Benson wrote.

Benson and her late husband Tom bought the Dixie brand in 2017, according to NOLA.com.

After George Floyd died while being detained by police in Minneapolis in May, protesters for weeks have called for a reckoning over racial justice in business and society as a whole.

Other than Dixie Brewery, several companies have announced they would rename or rebrand their products that are rooted in racial stereotypes, including Mars Incorporated’s Uncle Ben’s rice, the Quaker Oats Company’s Aunt Jemima brand and Conagra Brands’s Mrs. Butterworth’s brands.

