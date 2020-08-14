Disney's 'Star Wars,' Lego team up for 'holiday special' in November

Disney's "Star Wars" franchise and Lego have teamed up to bring the "LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special" to fans on Nov. 17.

Continue Reading Below

The program, which will be available to stream on Disney+, is based on the original 97-minute "Star Wars" TV special that aired for the first and last time on Nov. 17, 1978. Nov. 17 marks a fan-organized "Star Wars" holiday called "Life Day."

NEW 'STAR WARS' SERIES WILL DEBUT ON DISNEY+ IN 2021

"The new LEGO special is the first to debut on the streaming platform and will continue the rich longtime collaboration between Lucasfilm and the LEGO Group — playful adventures told in an endearingly irreverent way," a Thursday blog post on the official "Star Wars" website reads.

The holiday special will include appearances from Lego and Disney characters Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose, R2-D2 and BB-8 "for a joyous feast" on Chewbacca's home planet of "Kashyyyk."

DISNEY ASKING FOR MORE MONEY TO STREAM 'MULAN' ISN'T AS RIDICULOUS AS IT SOUNDS

Lego will release a "Star Wars" Advent Calendar on Sept. 1.

"Star Wars" director George Lucas and fans who tuned into the 1978 TV special were apparently disappointed with its outcome because Lucas did not have a hand in its creation while he was working on "The Empire Strikes Back," according to tech news website CNET.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The new Lego-"Star Wars" version brings new hope for fans that the special could be something to look forward to as the holiday season approaches.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE