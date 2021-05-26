Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Travel

Disneyland to allow out-of-state guests starting on June 15

The park has also expanded its reservation system

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for May 26

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Disneyland is taking yet another step towards returning to a pre-pandemic world.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The theme park just announced that starting on June 15, it will begin allowing out-of-state guests to visit the park again. When the park reopened on April 30th, only California residents were allowed to make reservations to visit the theme park.

In a statement released on the official Disney Parks Blog, the company announced the return of out-of-state guests.

The announcement states, "Today, we’re pleased to announce that beginning June 15, 2021, we will once again be able to welcome travelers from outside the state of California back to our theme parks! Out-of-state visitors may now begin booking their return to the parks on Disneyland.com. Until June 15, all guests visiting the Disneyland Resort must be California residents visiting in groups no larger than 3 households."

DISNEY'S PARKS GETTING BACK ON THE RAILS

The announcement continues to remind guests that the state of California strongly urges that all guests be fully vaccinated. If not, they should try to obtain a negative COVID-19 test before entering the park. Also, guests will be required to wear a face mask while at Disneyland Resort.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The company also announced that the park’s reservation system has been expanded to allow bookings up to 120 days in advance.