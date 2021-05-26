Disneyland to allow out-of-state guests starting on June 15

Disneyland is taking yet another step towards returning to a pre-pandemic world.

The theme park just announced that starting on June 15, it will begin allowing out-of-state guests to visit the park again. When the park reopened on April 30th, only California residents were allowed to make reservations to visit the theme park.

In a statement released on the official Disney Parks Blog, the company announced the return of out-of-state guests.

The announcement states, "Today, we’re pleased to announce that beginning June 15, 2021, we will once again be able to welcome travelers from outside the state of California back to our theme parks! Out-of-state visitors may now begin booking their return to the parks on Disneyland.com. Until June 15, all guests visiting the Disneyland Resort must be California residents visiting in groups no larger than 3 households."

The announcement continues to remind guests that the state of California strongly urges that all guests be fully vaccinated. If not, they should try to obtain a negative COVID-19 test before entering the park. Also, guests will be required to wear a face mask while at Disneyland Resort.

The company also announced that the park’s reservation system has been expanded to allow bookings up to 120 days in advance.