Disneyland won't require vaccinated guests to wear face masks

Get ready to say goodbye to masks at Disneyland.

The theme park recently announced that it will be ending its mask requirements for fully vaccinated guests at the California theme park. This news comes right as the park is about to begin allowing out-of-state guests to attend again.

Disneyland made the announcement on its website, stating that all fully vaccinated guests will not be required to wear a mask. While guests over the age of 2 who are not vaccinated will still be required to wear a mask, Disneyland’s site states that it will not be requiring guests to show proof of vaccination.

Guests riding on the bus from the Toy Story parking lot (which is set to reopen on June 18th) will still be required to wear appropriate face coverings while on the vehicle.

The announcement also states that guests will be allowed to self-determine their own social distancing at the park.

June 15th had previously been marked by the park as the date it would allow out-of-state guests to return.

As Fox Business previously reported, the company made the announcement on the Disney Parks Blog.

It said, "We’re pleased to announce that beginning June 15, 2021, we will once again be able to welcome travelers from outside the state of California back to our theme parks! Out-of-state visitors may now begin booking their return to the parks on Disneyland.com."

At the time of the initial announcement, Disneyland had stated that it would still require social distancing and face masks. Since state and local guidelines from the CDC have changed since then, however, that park has decided to update its policies.