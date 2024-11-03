Disneyland getting revamped ride ahead of Thanksgiving, months after Disney World

Disneyland is getting its own Splash Mountain replacement just ahead of Thanksgiving.

Tiana's Bayou Adventure is opening at the West Coast park in Anaheim, Calif., on Nov. 15, as reported on the Disney Parks Blog.

Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida got its version of the redesigned ride back in June. Similar to its launch, Disneyland posted a "planning tips" guide for park guests.

The water thrill ride features "big drops," according to the attraction's website, and is for riders 40 inches or taller. The attraction is located in Critter Country.

Both Disneyland and Disney World's Tiana's Bayou Adventure replaced decades-old Splash Mountain rides, which came under fire on social media because it featured characters and music from "Song of the South," a 1946 animated film that has been accused of employing racist tropes about the post-Civil War South.

Tiana's Bayou Adventure is based off the 2009 animated movie, "The Princess and the Frog."

The new ride will only be accessible via a "complimentary virtual queue" accessible in the Disneyland app. A standby line will not be available until further notice. Guests may enter the queue at two separate times on a park visit day, which are 7 a.m. and noon Pacific time.

Quicker entry will be available via Lightning Lane Multi Pass, subject to availability.

Weeks ago, Disney announced the launch of a pilot program called Lightning Lane Premier Pass for Disneyland in Anaheim and Walt Disney World in Orlando. Those willing to pay hundreds of dollars on top of entry ticket prices can experience more attractions without waiting in long lines.

Lightning Lane Premier Pass launched Oct. 23 at Disneyland Resort and Oct. 30 at Walt Disney World.

No changes have been made to the current Lightning Lane Multi Pass and Single Pass options at the U.S. parks.