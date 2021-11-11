Disneyland to celebrate Star Wars' Life Day this November

Space has its own holidays.

Disneyland takes the holiday season very seriously. The California theme park celebrates Christmas throughout the entire park, incorporating its various characters and properties in the seasonal celebration.

This year, Disneyland is bringing a new holiday in from a galaxy far, far away.

Starting on November 12, Disneyland’s Star Wars land will begin its Life Day celebrations, the OC Register reports. As part of the celebration, the area’s restaurants will offer specials based on the fictional holiday.

Life Day is a holiday in the Star Wars universe that first appeared in the "Star Wars Holiday Special" (1978). In the special, Chewbacca and Han Solo are trying to return to the Wookie homeworld so that they can celebrate the holiday with Chewie’s family.

While the special was initially panned by critics and audiences, it has since developed a cult following and elements of it have made their way into official Star Wars lore.

Life Day is celebrated by the franchise’s fans on November 17, which is when it will officially occur in Disneyland as well.

Oga’s Cantina, one of the restaurants in the Star Wars land, will serve a special Pork Belly Slider as part of the celebration. Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, one of the other restaurants, will serve a special Pork Broth Noodles dish.

During this time period, Disneyland will also be holding its annual Christmas celebrations. Due to the pandemic, the park was closed last year and was unable to have its annual holiday events and attractions.