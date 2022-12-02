Disneyland announces exclusive ticket offer for some customers

Disneyland Resort said that it was bringing back an exclusive ticket offer for Southern California residents.

In a blog post, it said that eligible guests may visit the park or Disney California Adventure for as little as $73 a day for a limited time with the purchase of a three-day, one-park-per-day weekday ticket – subject to park reservations.

The tickets are on sale for visits beginning on Jan. 9 through May 25, 2023.

They are valid on weekdays and subject to block-out dates of every Saturday and Sunday.

According to Fox 11 Los Angeles, the weekday ticket offer includes a three-day, one-park-per-day weekday ticket for $219, a three-day Park Hopper weekday ticket for $80 more, a three-day, one-park-per-day weekday ticket with Disney Genie+ service for $294 and a three-day Park Hopper weekday ticket with Disney Genie+ service for $354.

Each day of use constitutes one full day of use and parkgoers may purchase up to five tickets per eligible person per day with valid identification.

The tickets are nonrefundable and may not be sold or transferred for commercial use.

They exclude activities and events that are separately priced and the offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions.

They are also subject to restrictions and change or cancelation without notice and the resort said sales could be paused or terminated at any time.

The three hotels of the Disney Resort also announced special savings on standard and premium rooms for a limited time.