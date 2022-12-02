Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Disney

Disneyland announces exclusive ticket offer for some customers

The Disneyland Resort tickets are on sale beginning Jan. 9

close
Disney's latest cruise ship features a water ride with twisting tubes and ocean views. video

Inside Disney's new 'Wish' mega cruise ship

Disney's latest cruise ship features a water ride with twisting tubes and ocean views.

Disneyland Resort said that it was bringing back an exclusive ticket offer for Southern California residents

In a blog post, it said that eligible guests may visit the park or Disney California Adventure for as little as $73 a day for a limited time with the purchase of a three-day, one-park-per-day weekday ticket – subject to park reservations. 

The tickets are on sale for visits beginning on Jan. 9 through May 25, 2023. 

They are valid on weekdays and subject to block-out dates of every Saturday and Sunday.  

SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND CLOSES AGAIN OVER CHINA COVID RESTRICTIONS

Sleeping Beauty Castle

General views of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland on August 14, 2022, in Anaheim, California.  ((Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) / Getty Images)

According to Fox 11 Los Angeles, the weekday ticket offer includes a three-day, one-park-per-day weekday ticket for $219, a three-day Park Hopper weekday ticket for $80 more, a three-day, one-park-per-day weekday ticket with Disney Genie+ service for $294 and a three-day Park Hopper weekday ticket with Disney Genie+ service for $354.

Each day of use constitutes one full day of use and parkgoers may purchase up to five tickets per eligible person per day with valid identification. 

Disneyland

 Walt Disney's Partners statue stands at The Hub atop Main Street U.S.A. as Tomorrowlands Rocket Jets spin in the background at Disneyland in Anaheim, CA, on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.  ((Photo by Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

The tickets are nonrefundable and may not be sold or transferred for commercial use. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

They exclude activities and events that are separately priced and the offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions

Autopia

Autopia in Tomorrowland at Disneyland in Anaheim, CA, on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.  ((Photo by Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

They are also subject to restrictions and change or cancelation without notice and the resort said sales could be paused or terminated at any time.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS 

The three hotels of the Disney Resort also announced special savings on standard and premium rooms for a limited time.