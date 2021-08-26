Disneyland fans spend hours waiting for new 'Magic Key' passes

Disneyland fans apparently waited hours to purchase the new "Magic Key," the park’s alternative to its annual pass which went on sale Wednesday.

However, customers complained on social media claiming long wait times and trouble making reservations.

Fans have been awaiting the resort's alternative to a season pass since it reopened after COVID-19 shutdowns in April. But when ticket booking and reservations reopened, guests reported waiting more than five hours to purchase daily tickets after the park discontinued its yearly passes in January.

"After waiting over 7 hours in line, I finally got my Disneyland magic key pass and it feels like a reward," one user wrote on Twitter.

Others noted having trouble with partial payment options and said they were prompted to pay in full.

"Why is the @Disneyland site not giving me the monthly payment option to purchase my Magic Key?!!! It’s making em pay in full!!! I’m not happy about this!" another user wrote on Twitter with a screenshot showing the portal.

Another fan also voiced a similar issue with payment, posting a photo of an order summary from Disneyland that said it was unable to process payment, though the user said they checked with their credit card company and there were no issues.

The Magic Key pass will include a designated number of reservations and will require guests to book before they visit Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. The pass holder can only get access to the park on their reservation dates, according to Disneyland’s website. The passes include discounts on dining and merchandise.

There are different tiers for the "Magic Key" passes costing between $399 and $1,399 on Disneyland.com or the Disneyland app.