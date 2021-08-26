Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Disney

Disneyland fans spend hours waiting for new 'Magic Key' passes

Customers complained on social media claiming long wait times and trouble making reservations

close
'DIS Unplugged' podcast host Pete Werner discusses the reopening details of Disneyland in California. video

Disneyland reopens after 13 month shutdown

'DIS Unplugged' podcast host Pete Werner discusses the reopening details of Disneyland in California.

Disneyland fans apparently waited hours to purchase the new "Magic Key," the park’s alternative to its annual pass which went on sale Wednesday. 

However, customers complained on social media claiming long wait times and trouble making reservations. 

Disneyland fans waited for hours online for the park's new "Magic Key," the park’s alternative to its annual pass which went on sale on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

Fans have been awaiting the resort's alternative to a season pass since it reopened after COVID-19 shutdowns in April. But when ticket booking and reservations reopened, guests reported waiting more than five hours to purchase daily tickets after the park discontinued its yearly passes in January. 

FIRST LOOK AT NEW DETAILS ON DISNEY'S UPCOMING ‘PRINCESS AND THE FROG' ATTRACTION

"After waiting over 7 hours in line, I finally got my Disneyland magic key pass and it feels like a reward," one user wrote on Twitter.

Others noted having trouble with partial payment options and said they were prompted to pay in full. 

"Why is the @Disneyland site not giving me the monthly payment option to purchase my Magic Key?!!! It’s making em pay in full!!! I’m not happy about this!" another user wrote on Twitter with a screenshot showing the portal. 

Another fan also voiced a similar issue with payment, posting a photo of an order summary from Disneyland that said it was unable to process payment, though the user said they checked with their credit card company and there were no issues. 

The Magic Key pass will include a designated number of reservations and will require guests to book before they visit Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. The pass holder can only get access to the park on their reservation dates, according to Disneyland’s website. The passes include discounts on dining and merchandise. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

There are different tiers for the "Magic Key" passes costing between $399 and $1,399 on Disneyland.com or the Disneyland app. 