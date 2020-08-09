Disney World scaling back hours of operation in September

Fall usually brings shorter days, even at theme parks.

Continue Reading Below

Disney World is adjusting its schedule for September and will scale back its operating hours. The news comes after Disney revealed that the Florida theme park had seen more cancellations than anticipated.

According to Disney World's website, the new hours of operation will go into effect starting Tuesday, Sept. 8th, which is the day after Labor Day weekend. Disney World only recently reopened after closing in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

DISNEY WORLD RESORT HOTEL RESTAURANTS NOW REQUIRING TEMPERATURE CHECKS

The Magic Kingdom will close an hour earlier at 6 p.m. while Hollywood Studios is also shaving an hour off the end of its day and will close at 7 p.m. Meanwhile, Epcot will close two hours earlier at 7 p.m., and Animal Kingdom will open an hour later at 9 a.m. and close an hour earlier at 5 p.m.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIS WALT DISNEY COMPANY 129.93 -0.89 -0.68%

FOX Business previously reported that Disney World had seen a higher number of cancellations than it had originally expected. This report came as Florida saw a dramatic increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Disney CEO Bob Chapek and Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy discussed the situation during a recent conference call, Deadline reported. Chapek reportedly said that cancellations were anticipated due to the “ebb and flow” of coronavirus infection numbers.

Florida saw an increase in infections right as the park was set to reopen, however, which may have contributed to a higher number of cancellations than initially expected.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Chapek and McCarthy did say that the park is meeting the financial criteria that the company set in order to sustain the reopening. The park is reportedly covering its costs to run, plus a little extra.

McCarthy also explained, “The per capita spend is very strong and that’s probably because people have not visited the park for a while.”