Disney World rocked by latest tragedy as man found dead in parking garage on premises

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Officials announced that a man was found dead at Disney World on Friday night, rocking the resort as the latest tragedy in a string of deaths reported in recent months.

Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) told FOX Business Monday that the death is being investigated as a possible suicide.

The incident occurred in the Orange Garage of Disney Springs, a shopping and entertainment complex in the sprawling Florida theme park.

"On January 2, 2026, at approximately 9:00 p.m., deputies responded to the Disney Springs Orange Garage on East Buena Vista Drive and discovered a man who was deceased," OCSO said. "This incident is being investigated as a possible suicide."

WALT DISNEY WORLD SEES 3 DEATHS IN LESS THAN 2 WEEKS: REPORTS

Friday’s incident follows multiple fatalities at Disney resorts in recent months, bringing the total number of deaths reported at Disney World since its 1971 opening to roughly 70.

On Nov. 8, a body was found at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa in Lake Buena Vista, according to the New York Post.

WOMAN FOUND DEAD AT DISNEY’S POP CENTURY RESORT IN FOURTH TRAGIC INCIDENT IN A MONTH

Nearly a week earlier, a woman in her 40s died after being taken from Disney’s Pop Century Resort to a nearby hospital, OCSO previously told Fox News Digital.

Reports also show that three guests died within a two-week period in October.

In late October, the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office told FOX Business that a man in his 60s was found dead from an apparent suicide at the Contemporary Resort, a deluxe hotel located near Magic Kingdom.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 114.07 +2.22 +1.98%

The Post added that another man in his 60s suffered a medical emergency two days earlier at Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground and was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Prior to that, a 31-year-old woman identified as Disney superfan Summer Equitz was reportedly found dead from an apparent suicide at Disney’s Contemporary Resort.

FOX Business' Pilar Arias and Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner contributed to this report.