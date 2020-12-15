Disney World to reopen 4 resorts in 2021

Walt Disney World Resort is reopening four hotels in 2021.

Continue Reading Below

The Orlando-based hospitality and theme park giant shared this update on its Disney Resort Hotels: Know Before You Go webpage, which is where Disney has provided detailed notes about which accommodations have been operational since July.

DISNEY WORLD TO BRING BACK PARK HOPPER PERK IN 2021

Disney’s value-level All-Star Movies Resort is expected to reopen on March 22.

Meanwhile, its deluxe-level Beach Club Resort is expected to reopen on May 30 and Wilderness Lodge is expected to reopen on June 6.

Disney's Polynesian Village Resort does not have an exact date assigned to it at this time, but it is also expected to open in the summer of 2021.

These four resorts are joining the 19 Walt Disney World hotels that are already open and accepting reservations. In total, there are 31 Disney Resort hotels in Orlando, according to its website.

FLORIDA'S DISNEY WORLD INCREASES GUEST CAPACITY TO 35%

This list does not include Walt Disney World’s upcoming resorts, including the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, which is set to open in 2021, and the Reflections – A Disney Lakeside Lodge, which is set to open in 2022.

It also doesn’t account for the Marriott-run Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resorts or the 13 non-Disney operated resorts, all of which are open now.

DISNEY WORLD’S STAR WARS HOTEL APPEARS TO SHOW CONSTRUCTION PROGRESS, PHOTOS SHOW

Although Disney World is accepting reservations at its many resorts, the company does note that future reopening dates are subject to change and could impact guests’ stays depending on how the coronavirus pandemic plays out.

Previously, Walt Disney World resorts were shuttered for nearly five months due to the pandemic, which lasted from March to July.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“Given the current situation, there are some Disney Resort hotels and other areas that are not, as of this time, being scheduled for reopening yet. We will continue to evaluate the situation and reopen more locations when the environment is right to do so,” Disney’s Resort Hotels webpage states. “We will continue to monitor the constantly changing environment and its impact on the state of Florida as we find the right time to welcome back even more of our Guests and Cast Members.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Disney World’s four theme parks reopened in mid-July. Its two water parks are scheduled to reopen in March.