Disney World reveals poster for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel

This isn’t just some ordinary hotel.

Disney World is preparing for the opening of its Star Wars-themed hotel next year. The park recently released a promotional poster that reveals details about what guests at the hotel may experience.

The Disney Parks Blog showed off the poster, which looks similar to posters for the various "Star Wars" movies. While this might seem unusual for a hotel, Disney World’s newest hotel will provide guests with a unique experience that the blog refers to as "storyliving."

The hotel, named the "Star Wars: Galactic Cruiser," will allow guests to take a two-night trip on the Halcyon starcruiser. The poster shows off a variety of classic characters from the franchise, including Chewie and Kylo Ren, suggesting that they may make an appearance.

According to the blog post, the poster also reveals various activities that will be available on the starcruiser. This includes lightsaber training, which is represented by several characters using the iconic weapon on the poster.

The blog writes, "There are four people at the center of the poster – a youngling wearing Jedi robes and wielding a lightsaber, an adult dressed in the uniform of a First Order officer, a Twi’lek adult, and another youngling who appears to be holding a piece of technology of some sort. These figures are meant to represent you, the travelers, because Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is about your choices and how you live your personal Star Wars stories. Do you want to support the First Order? Live like a Jedi in training? Or perhaps become a member of high galactic society? It’s all waiting there for you to discover and decide."