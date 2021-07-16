Disneyland guest helps train bomb-sniffing dog in viral video

The best experience at Disneyland may not be one of the rides.

A guest at the California theme park recently shared an uncommon event that she got to participate in during her trip to the park. Normally, people on vacation may not want to participate in an employee training exercise.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

When the employee is one of the park’s K-9 security guards, however, that may change things.

A TikTok user named Shorteezyy posted a video to her account documenting her experience at the park. In the video, she is approached by one of the park’s security guards.

According to the video, she was asked to help be a decoy for one of the K-9 units in training. The human police officer handed her a fanny pack and asked her to walk past one of the K-9 officers.

This particular dog, named Thor, was apparently screening for explosives.

DISNEY MOVING THOUSANDS OF JOBS FROM CALIFORNIA TO FLORIDA: ‘BUSINESS-FRIENDLY CLIMATE’

In the video, Thor approaches the young woman and begins to sniff her bag. According to the post, this means that the dog has noticed something suspicious about the bag.

The video ends with Shorteezyy getting to pet Thor. It’s likely that most people the dog approaches don’t get to end their experience this way.

Since uploading the video, it has been viewed over a million times.

Security at Disney will randomly ask guests to help with training exercises like this, Inside the Magic reports. Participation is voluntary, but based on the response to the TikTok footage, it seems like there are plenty of willing participants.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Disneyland has not yet responded to FOX Business' request for comment.